Rejects!
Here are the patch notes for Hotfix 1.0.21 released moments ago, including a revert of the VFX for the Forcestaff.
Hotfix 1.0.21
Stability & Performance
- Added AMD Raytracing support in the launcher settings.
- The launcher should now auto-detect high-performance GPUs on laptops by default.
- Added connection time-out to prevent infinite loops when resetting settings.
- Fixed some crashes that could occur on some users when booting up the launcher.
- Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when browsing through store items.
- Resolved a crash that could occur in rare circumstances while using the tagging system.
- Fixed other various, unspecifiable crashes and bugs.
Localization
- Fixed localization issues on some cosmetics.
UI/UX
- Removed player outlines as they weren't functioning as intended. They will make a return in the future.
- Added ability to reset keybindings when the game starts.
Gameplay
- Fixed a bug where there was a delay between push action and regular attacks on the Achlys Mk I Power Maul.
- Scriptures and Grimoires are now available in Comms-Plex 154/2f.
- Fixed an issue in the Psykhanium where slow motion remained active.
VFX/SFX
- Reverted Forcestaff VFX to an earlier version.
Changed files in this update