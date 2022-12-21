 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 21 December 2022

Hotfix 1.0.21

Rejects!

Here are the patch notes for Hotfix 1.0.21 released moments ago, including a revert of the VFX for the Forcestaff.

Stability & Performance
  • Added AMD Raytracing support in the launcher settings.
  • The launcher should now auto-detect high-performance GPUs on laptops by default.
  • Added connection time-out to prevent infinite loops when resetting settings.
  • Fixed some crashes that could occur on some users when booting up the launcher.
  • Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when browsing through store items.
  • Resolved a crash that could occur in rare circumstances while using the tagging system.
  • Fixed other various, unspecifiable crashes and bugs.
Localization
  • Fixed localization issues on some cosmetics.
UI/UX
  • Removed player outlines as they weren't functioning as intended. They will make a return in the future.
  • Added ability to reset keybindings when the game starts.
Gameplay
  • Fixed a bug where there was a delay between push action and regular attacks on the Achlys Mk I Power Maul.
  • Scriptures and Grimoires are now available in Comms-Plex 154/2f.
  • Fixed an issue in the Psykhanium where slow motion remained active.
VFX/SFX
  • Reverted Forcestaff VFX to an earlier version.

