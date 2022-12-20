CENTURY CITY TIMES: Enemies

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Citizens!

On CENTURY CITY TIMES #2, we spoke a little bit about the new enemies coming in the next update.

Here's a refresher:

A really big part of the update are the new enemies: Matteo has worked really hard on them, trying to create something that could help every single member of our hellish community to enjoy the game no matter the level they're at. And so we decided to create multiple versions of the Things we already have, to create more gameplay variety, give more loot and add some flexibility in the difficulty of a game according to the player level.

We tackled the problem creating 2 different enemy levels: the “Level 1” version of the Things are those already implemented in the game, with some balancing to their attributes (speed, health, damage, etc.) to make them just slightly easier and more approachable.

The “Level 2” enemies have mostly the same behavior as the easier ones, but have added mechanics that make them distinguishable and challenging (for example, the Level 2 sweeping thing does less damage when Hitting, but does inflict bleeding on the player). Level 2 enemies will have also their attributes balanced in a slightly different way, to make them more difficult. All level 2 enemies give more credit to the player when killed, and have a chance to drop more loot than level 1 Things. We'll explain their different abilities in-depth in the next few days!

To Create more gameplay variety as well as add flexibility in the difficulty settings of a game according to the player level, we decided to create multiple versions of the Bot we have implemented at the moment.

The “Lvl 1” version of the bots are those already implemented with some balancing to their attributes (ex., speed, health, damage, etc.) in general to make them just slightly easier and more easily approachable.

The “Lvl 2” bots have mostly the same behavior as the easier ones but have added mechanics that make them distinguishable and challenging (ex., the Lvl 2 sweeping thing does less damage when Hitting but does inflict bleeding on the player). Lvl 2 bots will have also their attributes balanced in a slightly different way to make them more difficult. All lvl 2 bots give more credit to the player when killed and have a chance to drop more loot than lvl 1 bots.

Haunting Thing

Lvl 1:

Like the one already implemented but with less health and a slightly lower chasing speed. (reducing the health from 400 to 320 enable the player with the standard gun and a standard projectile to kill the bot with 4 shots instead of 5, making it so that you can kill 2 bots without recharging the weapon

Lvl 2:

Has more health and deals more damage on contact.



Unstable Thing

Lvl 1:

Same as the implemented one, with slightly less damage dealt by the explosion and a more forgiving curve of damage reduction based on the distance from the center of the explosion.

Lvl 2:

It has a little area around its body, and if the player walks by, the unstable thing will chase the player at a really fast speed. The player can escape this by leaping.



Hiding Thing

Lvl 1:

Same as the already implemented one with some attributes balancing,

Lvl 2:

It deals more damage, and on-hit applies stun to the player, so it has to be reactive and jump away as soon as possible, so he is not bitten again.



Vengeful Thing

Lvl 1:

Same as already implemented with minor attributes balancing

Lvl 2:

More Hp, faster, and a smaller turning radius so he can follow better the player and more contact damage.



Paltry Thing

Lvl 1:

Same as already implemented with minor attributes balancing. It doesn’t inflict contact damage anymore.

Lvl 2:

More HP, no contact damage, and It now shoots projectiles that follow the target. No contact damage.



Wedging Thing

Lvl 1:

Longer cooldown after an attack, making it easier to shoot his weak point and deal more damage on dash attacks but deals no contact damage.

Lvl 2:

It has less cooldown after an attack and a smaller turning radius. lower dash damage, but now the dash does inflict bleeding. No contact damage.



BuzzinThing

Lvl 1:

Movement speed has been slightly reduced, and it now has a weak point. Does not deal contact damage anymore.

Lvl 2:

More hp, and fires bullets that inflict blindness on the player. No contact damage.



Crawling Thing

Lvl 1:

Shorter, with way less hp and a smaller turning radius. It cannot be damaged by his own bite anymore.

Lvl 2:

Longer, more hp, more damage on contact a way smaller turning radius. It cannot be damaged by his own bite anymore.



Sweeping Thing

Lvl 1:

Changed its attack pattern; it now shoots only 3 projectiles that are easier to avoid but with higher damage.

Lvl 2:

More health. The attack pattern remains the same, but the projectiles can bounce on surfaces.



