Portal Dungeon update for 20 December 2022

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98863

Build 10185551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and changes

  • Mage skill 3, can now be activated on any skill cast.
  • Increase Warrior movement speed.
  • The summoned item of the boss of the eighth stage has been changed.
  • The self-explosive monsters in the elite level will no longer instantly kill the player, but will change to high proportional damage.
  • Movement speed is now capped.
  • Hide non-installed items.
  • Fixed the character's attack action problem after returning to the village when using mage skin 1.
  • Fix the problem that Old Dad's skill 1 will kill himself.
  • Fixed the trap in the third level, resulting in a slow state that cannot be removed.
  • Fix the problem that some pages cannot be closed with the keyboard.

