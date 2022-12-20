Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98863

Bug fixes and changes
- Mage skill 3, can now be activated on any skill cast.
- Increase Warrior movement speed.
- The summoned item of the boss of the eighth stage has been changed.
- The self-explosive monsters in the elite level will no longer instantly kill the player, but will change to high proportional damage.
- Movement speed is now capped.
- Hide non-installed items.
- Fixed the character's attack action problem after returning to the village when using mage skin 1.
- Fix the problem that Old Dad's skill 1 will kill himself.
- Fixed the trap in the third level, resulting in a slow state that cannot be removed.
- Fix the problem that some pages cannot be closed with the keyboard.
Changed files in this update