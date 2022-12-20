 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cliff Empire update for 20 December 2022

Update 1.30

Share · View all patches · Build 10185537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug with profit numbers visiblity on the Ice Citadel.
  • Fixed bug with trading via portal to an Orbital Station that does not have money led to the complete disappearance of goods from the platform without receiving income.
  • Changed the design of gardens on large wind fields now it can create a hexagonal canvas.
  • Remaster: Added new years decorations. it will be activated on game date and relative to real December. (will help navigate the game's flow of time)
  • Remaster: Fixed the colors of the main UI icons.

Changed files in this update

Cliff Empire Content Depot 809141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link