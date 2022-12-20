Update 1.30

- Fixed bug with profit numbers visiblity on the Ice Citadel.
- Fixed bug with trading via portal to an Orbital Station that does not have money led to the complete disappearance of goods from the platform without receiving income.
- Changed the design of gardens on large wind fields now it can create a hexagonal canvas.
- Remaster: Added new years decorations. it will be activated on game date and relative to real December. (will help navigate the game's flow of time)
- Remaster: Fixed the colors of the main UI icons.
