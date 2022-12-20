Release Notes #39 (Version: 1.0.8389.18599)

New Functionality:
- AI Historical TimeLine: This is a new game option that will force the AI to more closely follow the historical event timeline for major events. Optional game events will also always fire (e.g., Norway, Greece, etc.). You can use this new game option if you don't want the AI to progress faster than events occurred historically. With default game settings, the AI will pursue its goals as quickly as possible.
- Axis vs. Allies Mode moved from Beta Status to General Release
Bug Fixes:
- In Axis vs Allies mode, when difficulty level other than sergeant, player's allies incorrectly receive transport penalty or bonus.
- Force Size Editor: Additional convoys and transports weren't being added to player forces.
- Production screen didn't check that you had researched rockets to level 3 before allowing you to build them. The rockets built were non-functional, but the game should have prevented you from trying to build until you had researched level 3 rockets.
- Countries that start as neutral (USA, USSR, and Italy), could not initiate trades with their future allies until they had formally joined the war. Now they can initiate trades while they are still neutral.
