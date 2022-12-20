 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Sheep update for 20 December 2022

12月20日更新日志｜流程卡顿修复｜功能优化

Share · View all patches · Build 10185457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

流程卡顿：
-修复游戏中角色在第一章齿轮关卡/第三章怪物攻击/第六章吞噬后 意外死亡时，会概率触发角色无法移动的bug；

功能优化：
-优化了在特写中使用道具错误判断拖动触发的条件；
-添加了steam云存档的功能；

Changed files in this update

Depot 1682261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link