12月20日更新日志｜流程卡顿修复｜功能优化

流程卡顿：
-修复游戏中角色在第一章齿轮关卡/第三章怪物攻击/第六章吞噬后 意外死亡时，会概率触发角色无法移动的bug；
功能优化：
-优化了在特写中使用道具错误判断拖动触发的条件；
-添加了steam云存档的功能；
