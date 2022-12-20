 Skip to content

Urban Rivals update for 20 December 2022

Update 1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10185455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Routine Mission System
Added sounds for opening packs
Key Interface Tooltips
New connection interface

