Songs of Conquest update for 20 December 2022

Update 0.80.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed error that could occur when venomous troops attacked non-troop targets (barrels, palisades, etc), which would stop the game progressing (could happen in quick battle as well, stopping progress in adventure mode)
  • Fixed error when you remove all digits in fields for turn timer settings in game lobby
  • Fixed the double and overlapping scrollbars in option menu dropdowns

