- Fixed error that could occur when venomous troops attacked non-troop targets (barrels, palisades, etc), which would stop the game progressing (could happen in quick battle as well, stopping progress in adventure mode)
- Fixed error when you remove all digits in fields for turn timer settings in game lobby
- Fixed the double and overlapping scrollbars in option menu dropdowns
Songs of Conquest update for 20 December 2022
Update 0.80.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
