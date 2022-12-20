 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Death Below update for 20 December 2022

Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10185376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to open roller shutters.
  • Fixed death by corpse bug.
  • fixed problem with camera, flashlight.
  • Fixed shotgun animation and damage.
  • also easier moment with monsters.
  • save and damage are now displayed.
  • Fixed major bugs with the work of locations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1993121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link