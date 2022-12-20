- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to open roller shutters.
- Fixed death by corpse bug.
- fixed problem with camera, flashlight.
- Fixed shotgun animation and damage.
- also easier moment with monsters.
- save and damage are now displayed.
- Fixed major bugs with the work of locations.
Death Below update for 20 December 2022
Patch 1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update