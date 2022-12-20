 Skip to content

Barotrauma update for 20 December 2022

Hotfix for the Holiday Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We've just released a few quick fixes to address issues found after the release of the Holiday Update last week. See the changes below and be sure to update your game to the latest version now. We wish you smooth sailing!

v0.20.16.1

  • Fixed console errors when firing a Flak Cannon using spreader ammo in multiplayer.
  • Fixed non-hitscan projectiles going through doors.
  • Fixed electrical discharge coils hitting characters very unreliably, unless the character happens to be right next to a wall.
  • Fixed makeshift shelves being containable in crates and cabinets, allowing for infinite recursive storage space.
  • Fixed the effects of the "Grid Maintainer" and "Egghead" talents.
  • Fixed incorrect "I Am That Guy" description (it gives a flat 20 skill bonus, not 20%).
  • Fixed "Cruisin'" talent increasing fuel consumption by 10% instead of decreasing it by 20%.
  • Optimized Steam Workshop queries done by the game (less bandwidth usage and stress on Steam's servers).

Changed files in this update

