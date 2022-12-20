Ver 1.3.11 Updates, BUG fixed, optimizations and a new feature

Hello investigators, here's our second update. We're keeping on fixing bugs, making optimizations and new features.
BUG FIX
- Multiple duplicate Mythos items while entering new scenario
- A problem caused by switch scenes between study room and hallway (in All-in-one)
- A stuck question about residual conversation events while quitting store
- A bug caused by lack of SP and cannot unlock options (But be care of lower SP, if investigator's SP is lowering to 0, after current scenario you cannot use this investigator again)
- A problem about loading archives after investigator's consciousness is decomposed.
- Some errors are fixed, hope to deal with the black screen problem to restart the battle
Optimizations
- A number of story triggers, misspellings are fixed.
New Features
- [Reset data of the Space-Time Temple] button is added, you can find button in the settings interface. It can avoid the game from getting stuck while in abnormal situations.
Changed files in this update