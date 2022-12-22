 Skip to content

Shinonome update for 22 December 2022

v0.9.7 Yellow Butterfly Implementation, etc.

Patchnotes

■Changes :

  • The yellow butterfly now stops at the tag where the task remains.
    　NOTE: Not started [red butterfly]: in process [yellow butterfly]
  • If you escape within one minute, you are no longer registered in the ranking.
  • Ayakashi’s placement in “Raigou-ji” has been partially changed.
  • The behavior of “Wisp” during the chase has been slightly changed.

■Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a problem in which Achievement was not earned when returning after obtaining “Nestuke”.
  • Fixed a problem in which “Zabutondamari” did not respond to sliding doors with clapper.
  • Fixed other minor glitches.

