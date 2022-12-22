v0.9.7 Yellow Butterfly Implementation, etc.

■Changes :
- The yellow butterfly now stops at the tag where the task remains.
NOTE: Not started [red butterfly]: in process [yellow butterfly]
- If you escape within one minute, you are no longer registered in the ranking.
- Ayakashi’s placement in “Raigou-ji” has been partially changed.
- The behavior of “Wisp” during the chase has been slightly changed.
■Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a problem in which Achievement was not earned when returning after obtaining “Nestuke”.
- Fixed a problem in which “Zabutondamari” did not respond to sliding doors with clapper.
- Fixed other minor glitches.
Changed files in this update