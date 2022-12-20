 Skip to content

Book of Travels update for 20 December 2022

Live Update 0.25.3 Change List

Build 10184842

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue of player trying to stand up when interacting with fireplaces/teas when resting
  • Fixed audio loop bug when interacting & finishing endeavours
  • Fix to reduce endeavour interaction distance to from 50 to 15 meters
  • Fixed an issue when interacting with endeavours the image wouldn't disappear when leaving it
  • Fixed an issue where player couldn't navigate towards a target when the interaction markers was up
  • Fixed issues when interacting with endeavours the player would interrupt and walk/slide away
  • Fixed an issue of endeavour icons when interacting with NPCs would sometime not appear
  • Fixed where creating a new character the intro screen wouldn't appear for a while and showed the level instead.
  • Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause a new character to not save.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the knowledge meter in the Character Sheet display incorrect amounts of knowledge.
  • Fixed rotation and movement bugs with the sheep in the 'Travelling on Land' start scenario.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when returning items to a players or traders inventory.
  • Fixed missing icon for various types of headgear
  • Fixed issue where using a skill so you will no longer try walk to the old mouse position if you left-click during cast time.
  • Fixed null reference regarding prop fade when switching levels
  • Fixed a bug that caused revealed ghost characters to not be interactable (for example, Sayida the Seafury).
  • Fixed a bug that enabled the player to run while nauseous by clicking an NPC or interactable.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to not be able to view items cards while trading.
  • Fixed some water missing issues.
  • Fix a Cross river near bridge movement bug
  • Fixed ping display (including your ping in bug reports will help!)
Changes
  • More tweaks to character customization interface
  • Evolved new intro starting conditions
  • Winds are more “present” during gameplay. Players will be given a hint at login.
  • Added a unique description for every "Offhand Cane Equipment" item.
  • Added a unique description for every "Neck Equipment" item.
  • Added a unique description for every "Ring Equipment" item.
  • Add edibles to starting scenarios
  • Added a child to the "I can't remember, North" start who gives the player a small gift.
  • Added a Peculiar Sheep to the west "Travel by land" start who gives the player a gift.
  • Added a bartering opportunity to the Journey at Sea start event.
  • Added a fisher to the "Journey at sea" start who gives the player a small gift.
  • The Shepard in the Siram Fields starting event now gives the player a gift.
  • Reduced distance of how far you could click outside unreachable ground, this changes how players walk up stairs which would make it quite hard to navigate.
  • Adjusted weather frequencies.

