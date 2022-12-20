Live Update 0.25.3 Change List

Fixes
- Fixed an issue of player trying to stand up when interacting with fireplaces/teas when resting
- Fixed audio loop bug when interacting & finishing endeavours
- Fix to reduce endeavour interaction distance to from 50 to 15 meters
- Fixed an issue when interacting with endeavours the image wouldn't disappear when leaving it
- Fixed an issue where player couldn't navigate towards a target when the interaction markers was up
- Fixed issues when interacting with endeavours the player would interrupt and walk/slide away
- Fixed an issue of endeavour icons when interacting with NPCs would sometime not appear
- Fixed where creating a new character the intro screen wouldn't appear for a while and showed the level instead.
- Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause a new character to not save.
- Fixed a bug that caused the knowledge meter in the Character Sheet display incorrect amounts of knowledge.
- Fixed rotation and movement bugs with the sheep in the 'Travelling on Land' start scenario.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when returning items to a players or traders inventory.
- Fixed missing icon for various types of headgear
- Fixed issue where using a skill so you will no longer try walk to the old mouse position if you left-click during cast time.
- Fixed null reference regarding prop fade when switching levels
- Fixed a bug that caused revealed ghost characters to not be interactable (for example, Sayida the Seafury).
- Fixed a bug that enabled the player to run while nauseous by clicking an NPC or interactable.
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to not be able to view items cards while trading.
- Fixed some water missing issues.
- Fix a Cross river near bridge movement bug
- Fixed ping display (including your ping in bug reports will help!)
Changes
- More tweaks to character customization interface
- Evolved new intro starting conditions
- Winds are more “present” during gameplay. Players will be given a hint at login.
- Added a unique description for every "Offhand Cane Equipment" item.
- Added a unique description for every "Neck Equipment" item.
- Added a unique description for every "Ring Equipment" item.
- Add edibles to starting scenarios
- Added a child to the "I can't remember, North" start who gives the player a small gift.
- Added a Peculiar Sheep to the west "Travel by land" start who gives the player a gift.
- Added a bartering opportunity to the Journey at Sea start event.
- Added a fisher to the "Journey at sea" start who gives the player a small gift.
- The Shepard in the Siram Fields starting event now gives the player a gift.
- Reduced distance of how far you could click outside unreachable ground, this changes how players walk up stairs which would make it quite hard to navigate.
- Adjusted weather frequencies.
Changed files in this update