Stacklands v1.3.3

Hello! Here are some bug fixes and a cool improvement ːsl_villagerː
Improvements
- You can now search in the Ideas sidebar
Fixes
- Resource Magnet now has infinite range and new cards choose the closest magnet first
- When a Resource Magnet is full cards will jump towards a different one
- Magic Glue now properly works with Resource Chests and cards with timers
- Fixed stack occasionally splitting when removing from another stack
- Fixed ideas sometimes not starting as expected
- Fixed a few Cardopedia entries not having their variables replaced properly
- Fixed Resource Chest items not counting towards quest total counts
- Fixed Villager health description not reflecting their actual health
- Fixed Pirate Boats not showing that they can be bribed anymore
- Fixed a bug with wrong text showing when crafting a Dustbin
- The Stacklands Team
