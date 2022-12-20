 Skip to content

Stacklands update for 20 December 2022

Stacklands v1.3.3

20 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Here are some bug fixes and a cool improvement ːsl_villagerː

Improvements

  • You can now search in the Ideas sidebar

Fixes

  • Resource Magnet now has infinite range and new cards choose the closest magnet first
  • When a Resource Magnet is full cards will jump towards a different one
  • Magic Glue now properly works with Resource Chests and cards with timers
  • Fixed stack occasionally splitting when removing from another stack
  • Fixed ideas sometimes not starting as expected
  • Fixed a few Cardopedia entries not having their variables replaced properly
  • Fixed Resource Chest items not counting towards quest total counts
  • Fixed Villager health description not reflecting their actual health
  • Fixed Pirate Boats not showing that they can be bribed anymore
  • Fixed a bug with wrong text showing when crafting a Dustbin

- The Stacklands Team

