0.51.027 Update EA fix patch third bullet
- Fixed the bug of "poison spore" drop, "fungi spore" monster will drop this item
- Fixed the bug that burial death will make players infinitely paralyzed
- Optimized the hair color of CIARA in dress-up mode
- Modified the number of magic nucleus grid of the Amulet of Radiance
- Removed the blocking in "Arc Dragon Blade".
- fixed the sound effect pops when summoning characters
- Fixed the bug that the detailed interface is not fully displayed when viewing the detailed interface in the status interface
- Fixed the bug that NPC Roland sells recipes, some of which are also stocked at 0
- fixed the mysterious heavy armor, etc., equipment in the read file did not load the equipment on the magic core passive skills BUG
- fixed the passive skill attribute value display BUG, now will be displayed to the character's status value
- Fixed the bug that after the equipment transformation, the transformation icon will appear on the equipment magic core grid
- Added the function of maintaining the position of the cursor after removing the magic core
- use items also, for the use of the fruit of mystery, the next use will default to the last selected character.
- modified the assassination master attribute configuration error, blast rate modified to blast damage
- The main character's energy shield modified the color. The description of the Holy Spirit shield is also modified
- Fixed the problem of incorrect display of soldier and goo goo chicken numbers in the monster icon
- fixed the ps4 handle does not vibrate the bug
- Fixed the problem of backpack jamming
- fixed the empty island Neil dance after the plot stuck problem
We will continue to fix bugs and collect feedback from all over the world, thank you for your support!
TEAM
Icesitruuna
