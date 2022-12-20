0.51.027 Update EA fix patch third bullet

 Skip to content

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 20 December 2022

Build 10184701

  1. Fixed the bug of "poison spore" drop, "fungi spore" monster will drop this item
  2. Fixed the bug that burial death will make players infinitely paralyzed
  3. Optimized the hair color of CIARA in dress-up mode
  4. Modified the number of magic nucleus grid of the Amulet of Radiance
  5. Removed the blocking in "Arc Dragon Blade".
  6. fixed the sound effect pops when summoning characters
  7. Fixed the bug that the detailed interface is not fully displayed when viewing the detailed interface in the status interface
  8. Fixed the bug that NPC Roland sells recipes, some of which are also stocked at 0
  9. fixed the mysterious heavy armor, etc., equipment in the read file did not load the equipment on the magic core passive skills BUG
  10. fixed the passive skill attribute value display BUG, now will be displayed to the character's status value
  11. Fixed the bug that after the equipment transformation, the transformation icon will appear on the equipment magic core grid
  12. Added the function of maintaining the position of the cursor after removing the magic core
  13. use items also, for the use of the fruit of mystery, the next use will default to the last selected character.
  14. modified the assassination master attribute configuration error, blast rate modified to blast damage
  15. The main character's energy shield modified the color. The description of the Holy Spirit shield is also modified
  16. Fixed the problem of incorrect display of soldier and goo goo chicken numbers in the monster icon
  17. fixed the ps4 handle does not vibrate the bug
  18. Fixed the problem of backpack jamming
  19. fixed the empty island Neil dance after the plot stuck problem

We will continue to fix bugs and collect feedback from all over the world, thank you for your support!

TEAM
