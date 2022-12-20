Patch 10.25

Large:
- Algae near the shore can now evolve into plants
- Aquatic animals are now also restricted by ocean current speed, making huge population boosts less likely, and giving them reason to evolve
- Fixed a bug preventing aquatic animals from evolving into air breathing animals
- Completely overhauled how animal positions are tracked, making time jumps with a lot of animals much faster
Small:
- Fixed disappearing alga models problem
- Optimization: disabled animations for invisible algae in a few more situations, increasing framerates for large underwater worlds
- Backfins and tailfins can now evolve separately from side fins, taking their own evolutionary path
- Optimization: removed unneccessary checks for swimming aquatic animals, increasing framerates for large underwater worlds
- The algorithm that decides which animal models are built now prioritizes common species, which is both faster and gives a much better display of the variety
- Avoid reproducing in crowded areas (which would make them even more crowded)
- Fixed a simulation bug where children of existing species did not do damage to plants and algae when eating them (that is, they had an infinite food source)
- Fixed glitches related to instincts 'go away from x' near the edge of the map
- Fixed glitches related to algae being eaten even before than can grow
- Fixed a simulation bug causing underwater nests
- The species list view now remembers which filters were (de)activated
- Ocean current speed is now determined by distance from the shore, not wind speed, to make it more gradual and reliable
- Made the game write some more information to the log file, in the hope of catching another 'impossible animal'
