Season's Greetings Villagers! ❄️🎁
We bring you news of Update 1.3.3 & a gift code for 500 Silver Crowns! Thank you so much for supporting Eville. 💝
Code: 'yLSBxDA8T2be7KVv4AMG'
Enter the code in the bottom left 'Additional Options' on Eville's home game menu.
Join us in our Discord server. ⤵️
🎄 discord.gg/Eville
Patch Notes 📜:
Changes:
- Code redemption and Additional Options menu now available on PS4 & PS5
Fixes:
- Mage Blossom spawns in Winter maps spawned ice cubes instead (during quests)
- Game no longer soft-locks if someone disconnects while burning in the cage
- Protection potion is no longer active during the day
- Certain emotes kept playing while sleeping
Changed files in this update