 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eville update for 20 December 2022

Update 1.3.3 + a Gift! 🎁

Share · View all patches · Build 10184421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season's Greetings Villagers! ❄️🎁

We bring you news of Update 1.3.3 & a gift code for 500 Silver Crowns! Thank you so much for supporting Eville. 💝

Code: 'yLSBxDA8T2be7KVv4AMG'
Enter the code in the bottom left 'Additional Options' on Eville's home game menu.

Join us in our Discord server. ⤵️
🎄 discord.gg/Eville

Patch Notes 📜:
Changes:

  • Code redemption and Additional Options menu now available on PS4 & PS5
    Fixes:
  • Mage Blossom spawns in Winter maps spawned ice cubes instead (during quests)
  • Game no longer soft-locks if someone disconnects while burning in the cage
  • Protection potion is no longer active during the day
  • Certain emotes kept playing while sleeping

Changed files in this update

Eville Content Depot 1220171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link