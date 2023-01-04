Update 1.8 is now live - New Maps, Banana Farmer & more!

Happy new year, Ninjas! It's our first batch of new content for 2023, so here's what's new:
New Features
- Banana Farmer
- The Banana Farmer helps out in games by picking up collectibles for you.
- He’ll pick up anything that you’d normally have to tap or mouse over to collect, such as bananas (obviously), bloon traps, supply crates, Obyn’s Wall of Trees, etc.
- Each Banana Farmer is single-use. He only lasts until the end of the game or until you sell him.
- You can purchase Banana Farmers in the shop for Monkey Money. Your first pack is free!
- Bloon Bot
- The Bloon Bot automatically sends Bloons at your opponent for income so you can focus on defense.
- It will continually send whichever Bloon you choose until you manually send some or tap/click on it to stop.
- It will stop sending if you run out of cash but will resume as soon as you can afford the chosen Bloon send again.
- Each Bloon Bot is single use. It only lasts until the end of the game or until you sell it.
- You can purchase Bloon Bots in the shop for Monkey Money. Your first pack is free!
- New Map: Banana Depot
- This new map is available in Ranked games from White Wasteland onwards and in Casual, Private and Event games.
- Space is hard to come by in this busy depot. You’ll need to pay to send the trucks on their way if you want more space for your towers.
- New Map: Bloon Bot Factory
- This new map is available in Ranked games from Lead Dungeon onwards and in Casual, Private and Event games.
- One of the large elevators descends into the depths of the factory every two rounds, temporarily removing all towers placed on it. You’ll need a backup defense to succeed on this map!
- Keep an eye on the warning lights and sirens next to the elevators. They signal when one of the elevators is about to descend, giving you a few moments to react before your towers disappear.
- Season 10
- A brand new bling season has started!
- Unlock awesome new cosmetics by earning Golden Bananas including the Voxel DDT and the Technical Tower Boost.
- Collect new items for Striker Jones and Biker Bones in two new hero showcases: War Games and King of Flame.
General Changes
- Past season cosmetics can now be purchased in the store.
- There are two packs available for sale: Season 1-4 and Season 5-8
- The packs are discounted if you already own some of the items they contain.
Balance Changes
- Bloon Sends
- Grouped leads: $160 -> $150
- Dart Monkey
- x3x Triple Shot: $350 -> $325
- xx3 Crossbow: $525 -> $475
- xx4 Sharp Shooter: crits every 6th-10th shot -> every 7th shot
- xx5 Crossbow Master: crits every 3rd-7th shot -> every 5th shot
- Boomerang Monkey
- xx2 Red Hot Rangs: now provides +1d to leads/DDTs. 502 orbital rangs gain +5d to leads/DDTs
- Glue Gunner
- 3xx Bloon Dissolver: attack rate 0.9 -> 0.75 (4xx remains at 0.65)
- Ice Monkey
- 3xx range 25 -> 20 (upgrade no longer increases range by 5)
- 4xx range remains at 25 (upgrade now increases range by 5)
- 3xx $1750 -> $2000
- Sniper Monkey
- xx3 Semi-Automatic: $3300 -> $3000
- xx4 Full Auto Rifle: $4750 -> $4600
- Monkey Sub
- 5xx Energizer: heroes in range level up +50% -> +75% faster
- Monkey Ace
- xx5 Flying Fortress: darts now deal +10 bonus damage to MOAB class
- Mortar Monkey
- xx5 Blooncineration: tick rate 0.75 -> 0.7
- Dartling Gunner
- xx2 pierce increase +4 -> +3
- xx3 $3.2k -> $3.4k
- Super Monkey
- 3xx Sun Avatar: $16k -> $15k
- 5xx True Sun God: $500k -> $400k
- Alchemist
- 140 Transforming Tonic: ability pierce 6 -> 9
- 041 Transforming Tonic: ability rate 0.03s -> 0.024s
- xx5 Bloon Master Alchemist: rate 10->8.5
- Banana Farm
- x3x Monkey Bank: $5500-> $5100
- Spike Factory
- xx5 Perma-Spike: rate 4.85 -> 4.5
- Monkey Village
- x5x Homeland defense: ability duration 20s -> 17s
- Engineer Monkey
- 5xx Sentry Champion: sentry rate 0.06 -> 0.05
- 5xx Sentry Champion: sentry explosion (when sold) pierce 40 -> 100, damage 100 -> 150
- xx4 trap cooldown 12->9, respawn time 2.8->2.1
- xx5 bloon trap cooldown 2 -> 1.5
- xx5 bloon trap respawn time 2->1.5
- xx4 trap cash per natural bloon RBE $1.5 -> $1.7
- Gwendolin
- Lv10 Firestorm initial damage increased 2 -> 5
- Lv10 Firestorm initial moab damage increased 2 -> 20
- Lv20 Firestorm initial damage increased 5 -> 10
- Lv20 Firestorm initial moab damage increased 5 -> 50
- Science Gwen
- Lv10 Sciencestorm initial damage increased 2 -> 5
- Lv10 Sciencestorm initial moab damage increased 2 -> 20
- Lv20 Sciencestorm initial damage increased 5 -> 10
- Lv20 Sciencestorm initial moab damage increased 5 -> 50
- Pat Fusty
- Level 10: Cooldown increased 20 -> 30
- XP required per level increased by 7.14%
- Fusty the Snowman
- Level 10: Cooldown increased 20 -> 30
- XP required per level increased by 7.14%
Bug Fixes
- Fixed ZOMG Superdome’s spotlights flickering
- Fixed Pat Fusty’s Quick Snack level-up animation not looping correctly in the preview
- Fixed animated textures such as water ripples not scrolling correctly
- Fixed Season Rank Bonus popup text being cut off by the top of the screen.
- Fixed issue where players may get stuck eternally syncing before a game.
Be sure to let us know your feedback and gaming! :D
