Update 1.8 is now live - New Maps, Banana Farmer & more!

Happy new year, Ninjas! It's our first batch of new content for 2023, so here's what's new:

New Features

Banana Farmer

The Banana Farmer helps out in games by picking up collectibles for you.

He’ll pick up anything that you’d normally have to tap or mouse over to collect, such as bananas (obviously), bloon traps, supply crates, Obyn’s Wall of Trees, etc.

Each Banana Farmer is single-use. He only lasts until the end of the game or until you sell him.

You can purchase Banana Farmers in the shop for Monkey Money. Your first pack is free!

Bloon Bot

The Bloon Bot automatically sends Bloons at your opponent for income so you can focus on defense.

It will continually send whichever Bloon you choose until you manually send some or tap/click on it to stop.

It will stop sending if you run out of cash but will resume as soon as you can afford the chosen Bloon send again.

Each Bloon Bot is single use. It only lasts until the end of the game or until you sell it.

You can purchase Bloon Bots in the shop for Monkey Money. Your first pack is free!

New Map: Banana Depot

This new map is available in Ranked games from White Wasteland onwards and in Casual, Private and Event games.

Space is hard to come by in this busy depot. You’ll need to pay to send the trucks on their way if you want more space for your towers.

New Map: Bloon Bot Factory

This new map is available in Ranked games from Lead Dungeon onwards and in Casual, Private and Event games.

One of the large elevators descends into the depths of the factory every two rounds, temporarily removing all towers placed on it. You’ll need a backup defense to succeed on this map!

Keep an eye on the warning lights and sirens next to the elevators. They signal when one of the elevators is about to descend, giving you a few moments to react before your towers disappear.

Season 10

A brand new bling season has started!

Unlock awesome new cosmetics by earning Golden Bananas including the Voxel DDT and the Technical Tower Boost.

Collect new items for Striker Jones and Biker Bones in two new hero showcases: War Games and King of Flame.

General Changes

Past season cosmetics can now be purchased in the store.

There are two packs available for sale: Season 1-4 and Season 5-8

The packs are discounted if you already own some of the items they contain.

Balance Changes

Bloon Sends

Grouped leads: $160 -> $150

Dart Monkey

x3x Triple Shot: $350 -> $325

xx3 Crossbow: $525 -> $475

xx4 Sharp Shooter: crits every 6th-10th shot -> every 7th shot

xx5 Crossbow Master: crits every 3rd-7th shot -> every 5th shot

Boomerang Monkey

xx2 Red Hot Rangs: now provides +1d to leads/DDTs. 502 orbital rangs gain +5d to leads/DDTs

Glue Gunner

3xx Bloon Dissolver: attack rate 0.9 -> 0.75 (4xx remains at 0.65)

Ice Monkey

3xx range 25 -> 20 (upgrade no longer increases range by 5)

4xx range remains at 25 (upgrade now increases range by 5)

3xx $1750 -> $2000

Sniper Monkey

xx3 Semi-Automatic: $3300 -> $3000

xx4 Full Auto Rifle: $4750 -> $4600

Monkey Sub

5xx Energizer: heroes in range level up +50% -> +75% faster

Monkey Ace

xx5 Flying Fortress: darts now deal +10 bonus damage to MOAB class

Mortar Monkey

xx5 Blooncineration: tick rate 0.75 -> 0.7

Dartling Gunner

xx2 pierce increase +4 -> +3

xx3 $3.2k -> $3.4k

Super Monkey

3xx Sun Avatar: $16k -> $15k

5xx True Sun God: $500k -> $400k

Alchemist

140 Transforming Tonic: ability pierce 6 -> 9

041 Transforming Tonic: ability rate 0.03s -> 0.024s

xx5 Bloon Master Alchemist: rate 10->8.5

Banana Farm

x3x Monkey Bank: $5500-> $5100

Spike Factory

xx5 Perma-Spike: rate 4.85 -> 4.5

Monkey Village

x5x Homeland defense: ability duration 20s -> 17s

Engineer Monkey

5xx Sentry Champion: sentry rate 0.06 -> 0.05

5xx Sentry Champion: sentry explosion (when sold) pierce 40 -> 100, damage 100 -> 150

xx4 trap cooldown 12->9, respawn time 2.8->2.1

xx5 bloon trap cooldown 2 -> 1.5

xx5 bloon trap respawn time 2->1.5

xx4 trap cash per natural bloon RBE $1.5 -> $1.7

Gwendolin

Lv10 Firestorm initial damage increased 2 -> 5

Lv10 Firestorm initial moab damage increased 2 -> 20

Lv20 Firestorm initial damage increased 5 -> 10

Lv20 Firestorm initial moab damage increased 5 -> 50

Science Gwen

Lv10 Sciencestorm initial damage increased 2 -> 5

Lv10 Sciencestorm initial moab damage increased 2 -> 20

Lv20 Sciencestorm initial damage increased 5 -> 10

Lv20 Sciencestorm initial moab damage increased 5 -> 50

Pat Fusty

Level 10: Cooldown increased 20 -> 30

XP required per level increased by 7.14%

Fusty the Snowman

Level 10: Cooldown increased 20 -> 30

XP required per level increased by 7.14%

Bug Fixes

Fixed ZOMG Superdome’s spotlights flickering

Fixed Pat Fusty’s Quick Snack level-up animation not looping correctly in the preview

Fixed animated textures such as water ripples not scrolling correctly

Fixed Season Rank Bonus popup text being cut off by the top of the screen.

Fixed issue where players may get stuck eternally syncing before a game.

