Bloons TD Battles 2 update for 4 January 2023

Update 1.8 is now live - New Maps, Banana Farmer & more!

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Happy new year, Ninjas! It's our first batch of new content for 2023, so here's what's new:

New Features

  • Banana Farmer
  • The Banana Farmer helps out in games by picking up collectibles for you.
  • He’ll pick up anything that you’d normally have to tap or mouse over to collect, such as bananas (obviously), bloon traps, supply crates, Obyn’s Wall of Trees, etc.
  • Each Banana Farmer is single-use. He only lasts until the end of the game or until you sell him.
  • You can purchase Banana Farmers in the shop for Monkey Money. Your first pack is free!
  • Bloon Bot
  • The Bloon Bot automatically sends Bloons at your opponent for income so you can focus on defense.
  • It will continually send whichever Bloon you choose until you manually send some or tap/click on it to stop.
  • It will stop sending if you run out of cash but will resume as soon as you can afford the chosen Bloon send again.
  • Each Bloon Bot is single use. It only lasts until the end of the game or until you sell it.
  • You can purchase Bloon Bots in the shop for Monkey Money. Your first pack is free!
  • New Map: Banana Depot
  • This new map is available in Ranked games from White Wasteland onwards and in Casual, Private and Event games.
  • Space is hard to come by in this busy depot. You’ll need to pay to send the trucks on their way if you want more space for your towers.
  • New Map: Bloon Bot Factory
  • This new map is available in Ranked games from Lead Dungeon onwards and in Casual, Private and Event games.
  • One of the large elevators descends into the depths of the factory every two rounds, temporarily removing all towers placed on it. You’ll need a backup defense to succeed on this map!
  • Keep an eye on the warning lights and sirens next to the elevators. They signal when one of the elevators is about to descend, giving you a few moments to react before your towers disappear.
  • Season 10
  • A brand new bling season has started!
  • Unlock awesome new cosmetics by earning Golden Bananas including the Voxel DDT and the Technical Tower Boost.
  • Collect new items for Striker Jones and Biker Bones in two new hero showcases: War Games and King of Flame.

General Changes

  • Past season cosmetics can now be purchased in the store.
  • There are two packs available for sale: Season 1-4 and Season 5-8
  • The packs are discounted if you already own some of the items they contain.

Balance Changes

  • Bloon Sends
  • Grouped leads: $160 -> $150
  • Dart Monkey
  • x3x Triple Shot: $350 -> $325
  • xx3 Crossbow: $525 -> $475
  • xx4 Sharp Shooter: crits every 6th-10th shot -> every 7th shot
  • xx5 Crossbow Master: crits every 3rd-7th shot -> every 5th shot
  • Boomerang Monkey
  • xx2 Red Hot Rangs: now provides +1d to leads/DDTs. 502 orbital rangs gain +5d to leads/DDTs
  • Glue Gunner
  • 3xx Bloon Dissolver: attack rate 0.9 -> 0.75 (4xx remains at 0.65)
  • Ice Monkey
  • 3xx range 25 -> 20 (upgrade no longer increases range by 5)
  • 4xx range remains at 25 (upgrade now increases range by 5)
  • 3xx $1750 -> $2000
  • Sniper Monkey
  • xx3 Semi-Automatic: $3300 -> $3000
  • xx4 Full Auto Rifle: $4750 -> $4600
  • Monkey Sub
  • 5xx Energizer: heroes in range level up +50% -> +75% faster
  • Monkey Ace
  • xx5 Flying Fortress: darts now deal +10 bonus damage to MOAB class
  • Mortar Monkey
  • xx5 Blooncineration: tick rate 0.75 -> 0.7
  • Dartling Gunner
  • xx2 pierce increase +4 -> +3
  • xx3 $3.2k -> $3.4k
  • Super Monkey
  • 3xx Sun Avatar: $16k -> $15k
  • 5xx True Sun God: $500k -> $400k
  • Alchemist
  • 140 Transforming Tonic: ability pierce 6 -> 9
  • 041 Transforming Tonic: ability rate 0.03s -> 0.024s
  • xx5 Bloon Master Alchemist: rate 10->8.5
  • Banana Farm
  • x3x Monkey Bank: $5500-> $5100
  • Spike Factory
  • xx5 Perma-Spike: rate 4.85 -> 4.5
  • Monkey Village
  • x5x Homeland defense: ability duration 20s -> 17s
  • Engineer Monkey
  • 5xx Sentry Champion: sentry rate 0.06 -> 0.05
  • 5xx Sentry Champion: sentry explosion (when sold) pierce 40 -> 100, damage 100 -> 150
  • xx4 trap cooldown 12->9, respawn time 2.8->2.1
  • xx5 bloon trap cooldown 2 -> 1.5
  • xx5 bloon trap respawn time 2->1.5
  • xx4 trap cash per natural bloon RBE $1.5 -> $1.7
  • Gwendolin
  • Lv10 Firestorm initial damage increased 2 -> 5
  • Lv10 Firestorm initial moab damage increased 2 -> 20
  • Lv20 Firestorm initial damage increased 5 -> 10
  • Lv20 Firestorm initial moab damage increased 5 -> 50
  • Science Gwen
  • Lv10 Sciencestorm initial damage increased 2 -> 5
  • Lv10 Sciencestorm initial moab damage increased 2 -> 20
  • Lv20 Sciencestorm initial damage increased 5 -> 10
  • Lv20 Sciencestorm initial moab damage increased 5 -> 50
  • Pat Fusty
  • Level 10: Cooldown increased 20 -> 30
  • XP required per level increased by 7.14%
  • Fusty the Snowman
  • Level 10: Cooldown increased 20 -> 30
  • XP required per level increased by 7.14%

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed ZOMG Superdome’s spotlights flickering
  • Fixed Pat Fusty’s Quick Snack level-up animation not looping correctly in the preview
  • Fixed animated textures such as water ripples not scrolling correctly
  • Fixed Season Rank Bonus popup text being cut off by the top of the screen.
  • Fixed issue where players may get stuck eternally syncing before a game.

Update Video:

Be sure to let us know your feedback and gaming! :D

