Patch Notes[12.20.2022]

Optimizations:
- Market has a switch to automatically open it when its available, which can be accessed under options to turn this function on or off.
- Market now opens last 15 days, it can now be used multiple times instead of once when its available.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Sima Yi's Supression Team skill would remain active after failing the North Desert challenge if the skill is activated a few times before the failure.
- Building list no longer jumps back to the start of the list if the player clicks on any building that isn't on this list.
Changed files in this update