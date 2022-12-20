 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ballads of Hongye update for 20 December 2022

Patch Notes[12.20.2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 10184219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimizations:

  1. Market has a switch to automatically open it when its available, which can be accessed under options to turn this function on or off.
  2. Market now opens last 15 days, it can now be used multiple times instead of once when its available.

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue where Sima Yi's Supression Team skill would remain active after failing the North Desert challenge if the skill is activated a few times before the failure.
  2. Building list no longer jumps back to the start of the list if the player clicks on any building that isn't on this list.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1723561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link