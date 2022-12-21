- Added operation logo graphic at map selection
- Added little water stream on sewerage mission hall 2
- Added notification button for stand-up after knocked down (newbie friendly)
- Modified co-op grenade launcher behavior on 2nd player (to improve so less latency / none delayed when firing grenade launcher)
- Modified now objectives location marker will be appear even scanned from far and blipping!
- Modified some UI
- Fixed co-op exit level notification not disable after back to lobby for both players (if both of them click on exit level button on the same time)
- Fixed broken turret not shooting at player or any allies
- Fixed interacting and pickups items are now easier
- Fixed waypoint at end medium and miner level toward end door
- Fixed some stuck corners on levels
Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 21 December 2022
Patch 25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
