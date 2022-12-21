 Skip to content

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 21 December 2022

Patch 25

Share · View all patches · Build 10184170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added operation logo graphic at map selection
  • Added little water stream on sewerage mission hall 2
  • Added notification button for stand-up after knocked down (newbie friendly)
  • Modified co-op grenade launcher behavior on 2nd player (to improve so less latency / none delayed when firing grenade launcher)
  • Modified now objectives location marker will be appear even scanned from far and blipping!
  • Modified some UI
  • Fixed co-op exit level notification not disable after back to lobby for both players (if both of them click on exit level button on the same time)
  • Fixed broken turret not shooting at player or any allies
  • Fixed interacting and pickups items are now easier
  • Fixed waypoint at end medium and miner level toward end door
  • Fixed some stuck corners on levels

