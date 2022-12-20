 Skip to content

Firestone Idle RPG update for 20 December 2022

Winter Festival - Version 6.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10183996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 6.3.2

What’s New:

  • The Winter Festival event has landed in the world of Alandria. Come and play to unlock the limited time rewards!
  • Added sounds on the chest opening mechanism.
  • Added visual feedback when you interact with clickable objects in the game (button animations).
  • On the engineer you can now preview all the War machines, even the ones you do not own.

Changes:

  • The Ancient Artifacts menu has been redesigned. Now you can preview all the Ancient Artifacts, even the ones you do not own.
  • The Sacred Cards menu has been redesigned. Now you can see all the Sacred cards, even the ones you haven’t unlocked yet.
  • Several UI items have been redesigned.
  • Added notifications in the quest tabs if you have quests available to claim.

Fixes:

  • Fixed the visual bug with the battle cry showing incorrectly in some cases.
  • Fixed a bug where the Transmute buttons in the jewel chests category were active even though you couldn’t transmute anything.
  • Fixed a bug where the Talent points wouldn’t update if the character mech was open and you gained a level.
  • Fixed a bug where if u were in the arena and you go DC’ed, the arena would look locked when you reconnected.
  • Fixed a bug where if you reconnected, it would completely break the WM formations menu in the engineer and you wouldn’t be able to save your formations.
  • Fixed a bug where the item values on the Exotic merchant Sell Items menu didn’t get updated when the menu opened.
  • Fixed a bug where the first seal after we start the game, instead of showing the old item, it showed the new.
  • Fixed a bug where the max stage didn’t save properly
  • Fixed several minor bugs.

Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

