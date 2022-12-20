 Skip to content

Burnhouse Lane update for 20 December 2022

Bug Fix #11

Build 10183825

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Removed "bell" sfx when fighting the Curator and hitting him with the axe
  • Fixed a bug where one of the thugs (Johnny) drops an already dropped gun after being kicked in the groin (only when George saves Angie in the garden)

Changed files in this update

