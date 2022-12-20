Bug Fix #11
- Removed "bell" sfx when fighting the Curator and hitting him with the axe
- Fixed a bug where one of the thugs (Johnny) drops an already dropped gun after being kicked in the groin (only when George saves Angie in the garden)
