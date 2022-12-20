 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tap Ninja update for 20 December 2022

Tap Ninja v4.0.7 and Winter Solstice event is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10183802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Complete multiple mega tasks to unlock various rewards with the final reward being a festive cosmetic item! 🎅

The event is active from December 20th to December 31st

Changed files in this update

Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link