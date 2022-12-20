 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nordicandia update for 20 December 2022

Patch 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10183763 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This will be a forced update as soon as the patch is live on each platform, meaning that you're required to update the game to v1.1.3.

Minor

  • Reduced the damage output of The Razor and the Massive Hammer uniques
  • Added the missing christmas tree, Merry Christmas!
  • Chain lightning from Wand of Galvanism and other unique weapon procs now counts towards Discoverer 9-piece bonus
  • Fixed Hammertime unique that was throwing a fireball instead of a physical hammer on proc
  • Fixed Blinded targets no longer act as they were stunned (Blind gives 50% less chance to hit)
  • Fixed Mjölnir unique 1-handed mace to no longer consume mana when casting
  • Fixed some unique skill procs that included masteries that shouldn't
  • Fixed the Bloodstaff which was missing a beneficial stat, and updated the bleeding to no longer occur when you're out of combat (after dungeon stage is finished, or when niflheim portal is cleared)
  • Fixed the broken Bloodstaff affix, this includes a forced update of all existing blood staves.
  • Fixed The Eviscerator unique sword buff radius
  • Fixed attack range to use the same range as the attacking hand when being echoed on the Wand of Echoes
  • Fixed projectiles so they always use the damage from the hand/weapon that fired them
  • Fixed character skill inspection
  • Frame rate and memory optimizations

Changed files in this update

Nordicandia Content Depot 1503791
  • Loading history…
Nordicandia Content Linux Depot 1503792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link