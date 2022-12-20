Patch 1.1.3

This will be a forced update as soon as the patch is live on each platform, meaning that you're required to update the game to v1.1.3.
Minor
- Reduced the damage output of The Razor and the Massive Hammer uniques
- Added the missing christmas tree, Merry Christmas!
- Chain lightning from Wand of Galvanism and other unique weapon procs now counts towards Discoverer 9-piece bonus
- Fixed Hammertime unique that was throwing a fireball instead of a physical hammer on proc
- Fixed Blinded targets no longer act as they were stunned (Blind gives 50% less chance to hit)
- Fixed Mjölnir unique 1-handed mace to no longer consume mana when casting
- Fixed some unique skill procs that included masteries that shouldn't
- Fixed the Bloodstaff which was missing a beneficial stat, and updated the bleeding to no longer occur when you're out of combat (after dungeon stage is finished, or when niflheim portal is cleared)
- Fixed the broken Bloodstaff affix, this includes a forced update of all existing blood staves.
- Fixed The Eviscerator unique sword buff radius
- Fixed attack range to use the same range as the attacking hand when being echoed on the Wand of Echoes
- Fixed projectiles so they always use the damage from the hand/weapon that fired them
- Fixed character skill inspection
- Frame rate and memory optimizations
