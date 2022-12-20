 Skip to content

Lootbox RPG update for 20 December 2022

Patch Notes v1.95.279

Build 10183719

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a spell that lets you revive daddy (if he was killed before): Power 3, Body, Fire, Destruction.
  • Returned daddy to his spawn point when he killed you.

