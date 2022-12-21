Build notes: v0.6.145 (2022.12.20)

v0.6.145 (2022.12.20)
- [Feature] Grounded fighters can now be carried to unreachable parts of the ship by flying squad members
- [Balance] Make sure Breach Capsule raids will never have more attackers than defenders
- [Balance] Refrigerator and Beverage Cooler will require electricity for worker to be able to haul food there
- [UI/UX] Closing any panel with X button in the Main Menu will open News
- [UI/UX] Do not show "No Research" event during the tutorial, as it may be confusing
- [Performance] Allow clock tick to be locked for up to 60 seconds to allow extremely large energy grid rebuilds
- [Tech] Improve Wrecked scenario starting area generation phase to require less retries
- [Graphics] Don't show trail particles when someone is carrying a Robot or a Drone
- [Graphics] Switched off workers will not show hover / jitter animations
- [Bug] Fix big pile hauling task would not get cancelled if there was no compatible storage
- [Bug] Fix pressing ESC to close UI during the tutorial would also prompt to end the tutorial
- [Bug] Fix material pile could get into a state with negative stack size, causing issues
- [Bug] Fix floating apart the wreckage would not move the protected zones, that could lead to destruction of protected entities and areas
Changed files in this update