Stardeus update for 21 December 2022

Build notes: v0.6.145 (2022.12.20)

Build notes: v0.6.145 (2022.12.20)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.145 (2022.12.20)

  • [Feature] Grounded fighters can now be carried to unreachable parts of the ship by flying squad members
  • [Balance] Make sure Breach Capsule raids will never have more attackers than defenders
  • [Balance] Refrigerator and Beverage Cooler will require electricity for worker to be able to haul food there
  • [UI/UX] Closing any panel with X button in the Main Menu will open News
  • [UI/UX] Do not show "No Research" event during the tutorial, as it may be confusing
  • [Performance] Allow clock tick to be locked for up to 60 seconds to allow extremely large energy grid rebuilds
  • [Tech] Improve Wrecked scenario starting area generation phase to require less retries
  • [Graphics] Don't show trail particles when someone is carrying a Robot or a Drone
  • [Graphics] Switched off workers will not show hover / jitter animations
  • [Bug] Fix big pile hauling task would not get cancelled if there was no compatible storage
  • [Bug] Fix pressing ESC to close UI during the tutorial would also prompt to end the tutorial
  • [Bug] Fix material pile could get into a state with negative stack size, causing issues
  • [Bug] Fix floating apart the wreckage would not move the protected zones, that could lead to destruction of protected entities and areas

