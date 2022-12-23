- Fixed the bug of Giant Nightmare in Chapter 6
- Optimized some text content and display time
- Fixed some bugs in some scenarios
- Optimized some sound effects
- Optimized depth of field effect in some scenes
- Fixed the prompt judgment of eyeballs in the hiding cabinet
- Optimized the death judgment of magic eye, which is now more accurate
In Nightmare update for 23 December 2022
Version update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
