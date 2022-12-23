 Skip to content

In Nightmare update for 23 December 2022

Version update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug of Giant Nightmare in Chapter 6
  2. Optimized some text content and display time
  3. Fixed some bugs in some scenarios
  4. Optimized some sound effects
  5. Optimized depth of field effect in some scenes
  6. Fixed the prompt judgment of eyeballs in the hiding cabinet
  7. Optimized the death judgment of magic eye, which is now more accurate

