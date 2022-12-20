 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 20 December 2022

Patch v19.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10183444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • House of Wax spell: Casting it on a Fanatic enemy would cause a crash.
  • Blooden Cloak relic: This was playing the hurt sound each time (annoying!)
  • Imp Contraptineer: He could build contraptions even if they had reached their max cap.
  • Eggcelent Eggy: You could be offered to boneraise them even if they had reached their max cap.
  • Creative Plaything: The Eggcelent Eggy and Berry Bro minions could impart their effect in the Hub.
  • The Eggcelent Eggy and Berry Bro minions were respawning in a new New Game Forever loop even if they had been spent.
  • Bonemeldus Destineous boneraise: This wasn't working with the Meldum Serum relic.
  • Interactable contraptions could be interacted with even if you were busy with another action (such as casting a spell).
  • Zombroi Numerus class meta: This was incorrectly affecting the Giant minion cap.
  • Blacksmith Lackey: Item descriptions were using the level 1 description even if you had more.
  • Card Collection: The mouse wheel wasn't changing the page.
  • Meldus Mime minion: If it was miming a Shroom Bro the colours weren't correct.
  • Cyclop enemy: It's colour wasn't correct when blessed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link