Patch v19.2

//bug fixes
- House of Wax spell: Casting it on a Fanatic enemy would cause a crash.
- Blooden Cloak relic: This was playing the hurt sound each time (annoying!)
- Imp Contraptineer: He could build contraptions even if they had reached their max cap.
- Eggcelent Eggy: You could be offered to boneraise them even if they had reached their max cap.
- Creative Plaything: The Eggcelent Eggy and Berry Bro minions could impart their effect in the Hub.
- The Eggcelent Eggy and Berry Bro minions were respawning in a new New Game Forever loop even if they had been spent.
- Bonemeldus Destineous boneraise: This wasn't working with the Meldum Serum relic.
- Interactable contraptions could be interacted with even if you were busy with another action (such as casting a spell).
- Zombroi Numerus class meta: This was incorrectly affecting the Giant minion cap.
- Blacksmith Lackey: Item descriptions were using the level 1 description even if you had more.
- Card Collection: The mouse wheel wasn't changing the page.
- Meldus Mime minion: If it was miming a Shroom Bro the colours weren't correct.
- Cyclop enemy: It's colour wasn't correct when blessed.
Changed files in this update