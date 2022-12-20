- Modified the death achievement. Now instead of losing the game, just mistakenly open the mines and the stats will roll up
- Fixed the bug that wrongly marked the current user in bold on the leaderboard
MineSweeper Tetris update for 20 December 2022
20221220 Update
