 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MineSweeper Tetris update for 20 December 2022

20221220 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10183433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Modified the death achievement. Now instead of losing the game, just mistakenly open the mines and the stats will roll up
  2. Fixed the bug that wrongly marked the current user in bold on the leaderboard

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link