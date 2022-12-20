 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarven Realms update for 20 December 2022

Morning Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10183428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where your last interaction was still active even after closing
  • Crafting lists in home world were wrong
  • Minor sounds improvements
  • Strength stones were not working
  • Minor UI improvements
  • Life steal buff

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link