- Fixed a bug where your last interaction was still active even after closing
- Crafting lists in home world were wrong
- Minor sounds improvements
- Strength stones were not working
- Minor UI improvements
- Life steal buff
Dwarven Realms update for 20 December 2022
Morning Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update