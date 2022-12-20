 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 20 December 2022

Hotfix V0.4.4.3.2 is now live!

20 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Recalibrated enemy levels a bit, please keep informing me on difficultly and include how many shards you have collected.
  • Shrine Guardian now dies properly
  • Second tutorial monster no longer spawns until you get closer and has had it level adjusted
  • Tutorial exit should now be more visible

