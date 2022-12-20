 Skip to content

Progressbar95 update for 20 December 2022

Update KP009700 introduces Progressbar 11.22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update KP009700: Improvements and fixes.

This update includes various improvements. Key changes include:

  • Provides Progressbar 11.22
  • Provides Winter event

Happy XMas and Happy New Year!

