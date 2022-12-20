 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ready or Not update for 20 December 2022

Ready or Not - Adam Patch #5

Share · View all patches · Build 10183232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

Updated
  • ROE bug fixes and improvements
  • Decrease evidence collection time by 10%
Improved
  • Arrest paired interaction transitions and smoothness
Fixed
  • Fix scores not saving and not displaying on the mission select screen and mission end screen Animation
Fixed
  • Fix SWAT sliding whilst prepping a grenade to breach

Modding

Audio
  • Add support for custom sounds (documentation coming soon, ask Zack):
  • Choose between 3D / 2D sounds, and whether or not they loop
  • Customize certain attributes for 3D sounds (more parameters to edit soon!)
  • Add support for custom music:
  • Barebones template
  • Customize certain attributes for music (enable combat, sudden or fade combat transition, more soon!)

Music

Fixed
  • Fix issues on Data Center where upon restarting, the OST wouldn't play in the right spot

Club

Fixed
  • Fix more double doors having gaps in between, allowing AI to see through them

Hospital

Fixed
  • Fix more double doors having gaps in between, allowing AI to see through them

Hotel

Fixed
  • Regenerated world data and cover points
  • Fix Belle Brady not spawning in as an objective

Changed files in this update

Ready Or Not - Alpha Content Depot 1144201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link