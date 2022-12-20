Ready or Not - Adam Patch #5

Gameplay
- ROE bug fixes and improvements
- Decrease evidence collection time by 10%
Improved
- Arrest paired interaction transitions and smoothness
Fixed
- Fix scores not saving and not displaying on the mission select screen and mission end screen Animation
Fixed
- Fix SWAT sliding whilst prepping a grenade to breach
Modding
Audio
- Add support for custom sounds (documentation coming soon, ask Zack):
- Choose between 3D / 2D sounds, and whether or not they loop
- Customize certain attributes for 3D sounds (more parameters to edit soon!)
- Add support for custom music:
- Barebones template
- Customize certain attributes for music (enable combat, sudden or fade combat transition, more soon!)
Music
Fixed
- Fix issues on Data Center where upon restarting, the OST wouldn't play in the right spot
Club
Fixed
- Fix more double doors having gaps in between, allowing AI to see through them
Hospital
Fixed
- Fix more double doors having gaps in between, allowing AI to see through them
Hotel
Fixed
- Regenerated world data and cover points
- Fix Belle Brady not spawning in as an objective
