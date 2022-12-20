- Objectives with multi-stages now save and load properly.
- Arabic locale now renders RtL, and with proper unicode combination characters.
- Sleeping now gains you up to three energy.
KoboldKare update for 20 December 2022
Patch 440_CEDDF26E
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Content x86 Depot 1102932
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update