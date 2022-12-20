 Skip to content

OBS Studio Beta update for 20 December 2022

OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 3

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed two bugs where systems with multiple video adapters with hardware encoders would not show support for their respective hardware encoders [Jim]
  • Fixed AMD AV1 encoder's default CQP value being 7 rather than 20 [Jim]
  • Fixed upward compressor sounding like it's peaking or a bit blown out when used [pkv]
  • Added a couple rate control methods for AMD's AVC/HEVC encoders [rhutsAMD]
  • Fixed chroma location for VAAPI [jpark37]
  • Fixed a case where macOS' VideoToolBox HEVC encoder would be parsed as AVC [jpark37]
  • Allow SRT streams to disconnect after timeout [pkv]
  • Fixed a bug where slideshow sources wouldn't remove cleared files when removing missing files [gxalpha]
  • Fixed slideshow counter on the source context toolbar showing "1/0" when empty, now shows "-/-" instead [cg2121]

