- Fixed two bugs where systems with multiple video adapters with hardware encoders would not show support for their respective hardware encoders [Jim]
- Fixed AMD AV1 encoder's default CQP value being 7 rather than 20 [Jim]
- Fixed upward compressor sounding like it's peaking or a bit blown out when used [pkv]
- Added a couple rate control methods for AMD's AVC/HEVC encoders [rhutsAMD]
- Fixed chroma location for VAAPI [jpark37]
- Fixed a case where macOS' VideoToolBox HEVC encoder would be parsed as AVC [jpark37]
- Allow SRT streams to disconnect after timeout [pkv]
- Fixed a bug where slideshow sources wouldn't remove cleared files when removing missing files [gxalpha]
- Fixed slideshow counter on the source context toolbar showing "1/0" when empty, now shows "-/-" instead [cg2121]
OBS Studio Beta update for 20 December 2022
OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
