- Ground item for pajamas updated
- Vehicle physics update
- Replication changes for vehicles in multiplayer to load zombies and build parts while driving
- Autosave changes to prevent crashing
DeadPoly update for 20 December 2022
Patch 0.0.6D.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
