DeadPoly update for 20 December 2022

Patch 0.0.6D.5

Build 10182791

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ground item for pajamas updated
  • Vehicle physics update
  • Replication changes for vehicles in multiplayer to load zombies and build parts while driving
  • Autosave changes to prevent crashing

