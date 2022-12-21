• Fixed crown power not working before first move
• Performance improvements
King Rabbit - Puzzle update for 21 December 2022
1.23.0 Release Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
• Fixed crown power not working before first move
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
King Rabbit OSX Depot 852341
- Loading history…
King Rabbit Windows Depot 852342
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update