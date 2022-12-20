 Skip to content

DK Online update for 20 December 2022

[Event] The First Season Open Event

Share · View all patches · Build 10182551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. Season Burning Event

Event Period

  • Dec 20, 2022(Tue) after maintenance - Jan 17, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance

Event Details

  • Grow with accumulated experience and buffs that you can enjoy during the season burning event.

[table]
[tr]
[th]Accumulated Time[/th]
[th]EXP[/th]
[th]Buff[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] 1Hour [/td]
[td]EXP + 5% [/td]
[td]Defense + 1 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] 2Hours [/td]
[td]EXP + 10% [/td]
[td]Defense +1, HP/MP Regeneration +2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] 3Hours [/td]
[td]EXP + 15% [/td]
[td]All Stats +1, Defense +1, HP/MP Regeneration +2[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Notes

  • During the event period, experience buffs are applied every connection time.
  • The EXP increase event resets at 19:00 (UTC) every day.
  • The EXP increase event overlaps with the Hoem Premium Buff.
  • This event is subject to change without prior notice.

2. In-Game Attendance Check Event

Event Period

  • Dec 20, 2022(Tue) after maintenance - Jan 17, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance

Event Details

  • For the Season open, we have prepared various items that promote character growth.
    Let’s get all of the reward items from 1st day to the last one!

How to Participate

  1. Launch DK Online
  2. Access the character which you want to receive the rewards
  3. Click the Attendance icon at the bottom of the window
  4. Receive the rewards

*You can receive it once per account

3. Christmas Event

Event Period

  • Dec 20, 2022(Tue) after maintenance - Jan 17, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance

Event Details

  • NPC Landiboy sells 6 types of Christmas buff items at a discount.

[table]
[tr]
[th]Item Name[/th]
[th]Effect[/th]
[th]Price (Florin)[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Christmas Milk [/td]
[td]HP Regeneration +8, MP Regeneration +4[/td]
[td]400[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Christmas Candy [/td]
[td]All Attacks +1[/td]
[td]600[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Christmas Chocolate [/td]
[td]Defense +3[/td]
[td]600[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Christmas Cake [/td]
[td]Accuracy+3, All Attacks +2 [/td]
[td]800[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Christmas Assorted Gift Box [/td]
[td]Use Socks, Milk, Candy, Chocolate, and Cake at the same time for 30 minutes.[/td]
[td]2,600[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Changed files in this update

DK Online Content Depot 781031
