[Event] The First Season Open Event

1. Season Burning Event
Event Period
- Dec 20, 2022(Tue) after maintenance - Jan 17, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance
Event Details
- Grow with accumulated experience and buffs that you can enjoy during the season burning event.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Accumulated Time[/th]
[th]EXP[/th]
[th]Buff[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] 1Hour [/td]
[td]EXP + 5% [/td]
[td]Defense + 1 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] 2Hours [/td]
[td]EXP + 10% [/td]
[td]Defense +1, HP/MP Regeneration +2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] 3Hours [/td]
[td]EXP + 15% [/td]
[td]All Stats +1, Defense +1, HP/MP Regeneration +2[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Notes
- During the event period, experience buffs are applied every connection time.
- The EXP increase event resets at 19:00 (UTC) every day.
- The EXP increase event overlaps with the Hoem Premium Buff.
- This event is subject to change without prior notice.
2. In-Game Attendance Check Event
Event Period
- Dec 20, 2022(Tue) after maintenance - Jan 17, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance
Event Details
- For the Season open, we have prepared various items that promote character growth.
Let’s get all of the reward items from 1st day to the last one!
How to Participate
- Launch DK Online
- Access the character which you want to receive the rewards
- Click the Attendance icon at the bottom of the window
- Receive the rewards
*You can receive it once per account
3. Christmas Event
Event Period
- Dec 20, 2022(Tue) after maintenance - Jan 17, 2023 (Tue) before maintenance
Event Details
- NPC Landiboy sells 6 types of Christmas buff items at a discount.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Item Name[/th]
[th]Effect[/th]
[th]Price (Florin)[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Christmas Milk [/td]
[td]HP Regeneration +8, MP Regeneration +4[/td]
[td]400[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Christmas Candy [/td]
[td]All Attacks +1[/td]
[td]600[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Christmas Chocolate [/td]
[td]Defense +3[/td]
[td]600[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Christmas Cake [/td]
[td]Accuracy+3, All Attacks +2 [/td]
[td]800[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Christmas Assorted Gift Box [/td]
[td]Use Socks, Milk, Candy, Chocolate, and Cake at the same time for 30 minutes.[/td]
[td]2,600[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
