Patch Notes v.1.0.0.6

Gameplay Changes
- Halloween decor has been removed
- Cursor size has been updated to be a bit smaller
- Party health bars have been added
- Added hover over player names
- Updated Phantom AI targeting system
- Updated Phantom AI detection system to allow players to hide more easily while crouching
- Headquarters' lobby monitor now remembers your selected class and character
- Added randomized rotation physics to thrown objects
Balance Changes
- Lucas's attacks and ult are more accurate but easier to dodge
- Med Kit use duration slightly increased
Bug Fixes
- Holy Soaker now properly works with "Parasite" Arcana card
- Holy Soaker now works with damage buffs
- Lucas can now hit players when they're crouched
- Shoulder light turns off when player dies
- EMF Mine can no longer be placed on anything other than the floor
- EMF Mine deactivates when picked up with something else in hand
- Cross no longer continues to drain after button release on Client
- Fixed items falling through the road on Boot Hill Cemetery
- Clients and server can accurately see the correct player portraits at all times in lobby
- Party bars correctly update class colors in real time
- Changing characters no longer resets your class
- Flashlight now turns off properly when player dies in a match
- Fixed issue that caused some gadgets not to be equipped in loadout when starting a match
- Look sensitivity doesn't reset on changing player character
- Fixed an issue that caused clients to throw items farther than intended
- Clients are able to see their ability cooldowns
Weapon Tuning
- Holy Soaker deals reduced damage the further away the splash location is
- NaCl45 recoil and general use has been more optimized for client side
- EMF pistol alt-fire can now be held until player releases instead of a timed charge
Gadget Tuning
- EMF Mine place range from player significantly reduced
Sound Changes
- Added truck SFX for server travel from Headquarters
Class Tuning
Attuned
- Class's max stamina has been reduced by 10
Life Steal
- Can only steal life from the Phantom if it is within 50 feet in front of the player
Scholar
Miller Time
- Cooldown reduced from 60 to 30 seconds
- Can now be used mid-fire with the NaCl45's alt-fire to increase fan fire shots
Invisible Man
- Cooldown reduced from 60 to 30 seconds
- Duration reduced from 10 to 2 seconds
Neutralizer
There You Are
- Cooldown reduced from 60 to 30 seconds
- Duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds
- Scan now outlines Phantoms in red and other players in green
Get Em
- Cooldown reduced from 120 to 60 seconds
- Damage boost increased from 15 to 50%
Shaman
Got You Covered
- Cooldown reduced from 60 to 30 seconds when cast on yourself
- Cooldown reduced from 60 to 15 seconds when cast on another player
- Cast time reduced from 2 to 1 second
- Damage reduction increased by 20%
Changed files in this update