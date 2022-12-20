 Skip to content

Phantom Hysteria update for 20 December 2022

Patch Notes v.1.0.0.6

Build 10182331

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

  • Halloween decor has been removed
  • Cursor size has been updated to be a bit smaller
  • Party health bars have been added
  • Added hover over player names
  • Updated Phantom AI targeting system
  • Updated Phantom AI detection system to allow players to hide more easily while crouching
  • Headquarters' lobby monitor now remembers your selected class and character
  • Added randomized rotation physics to thrown objects

Balance Changes

  • Lucas's attacks and ult are more accurate but easier to dodge
  • Med Kit use duration slightly increased

Bug Fixes

  • Holy Soaker now properly works with "Parasite" Arcana card
  • Holy Soaker now works with damage buffs
  • Lucas can now hit players when they're crouched
  • Shoulder light turns off when player dies
  • EMF Mine can no longer be placed on anything other than the floor
  • EMF Mine deactivates when picked up with something else in hand
  • Cross no longer continues to drain after button release on Client
  • Fixed items falling through the road on Boot Hill Cemetery
  • Clients and server can accurately see the correct player portraits at all times in lobby
  • Party bars correctly update class colors in real time
  • Changing characters no longer resets your class
  • Flashlight now turns off properly when player dies in a match
  • Fixed issue that caused some gadgets not to be equipped in loadout when starting a match
  • Look sensitivity doesn't reset on changing player character
  • Fixed an issue that caused clients to throw items farther than intended
  • Clients are able to see their ability cooldowns

Weapon Tuning

  • Holy Soaker deals reduced damage the further away the splash location is
  • NaCl45 recoil and general use has been more optimized for client side
  • EMF pistol alt-fire can now be held until player releases instead of a timed charge

Gadget Tuning

  • EMF Mine place range from player significantly reduced

Sound Changes

  • Added truck SFX for server travel from Headquarters

Class Tuning

Attuned

  • Class's max stamina has been reduced by 10
Life Steal
  • Can only steal life from the Phantom if it is within 50 feet in front of the player

Scholar

Miller Time
  • Cooldown reduced from 60 to 30 seconds
  • Can now be used mid-fire with the NaCl45's alt-fire to increase fan fire shots
Invisible Man
  • Cooldown reduced from 60 to 30 seconds
  • Duration reduced from 10 to 2 seconds

Neutralizer

There You Are
  • Cooldown reduced from 60 to 30 seconds
  • Duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds
  • Scan now outlines Phantoms in red and other players in green
Get Em
  • Cooldown reduced from 120 to 60 seconds
  • Damage boost increased from 15 to 50%

Shaman

Got You Covered
  • Cooldown reduced from 60 to 30 seconds when cast on yourself
  • Cooldown reduced from 60 to 15 seconds when cast on another player
  • Cast time reduced from 2 to 1 second
  • Damage reduction increased by 20%

