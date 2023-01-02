CHRISTMAS GIFTS DELIVERED!

Hello Soldiers!

Today is Gift's Day - for the last weeks you have been struggling with the new enemies and it was a challenging and freezing time while defending the Bunker.

Enemies were very aggressive but also they had some precious items which you could loot to decorate the Xmas tree. Each of you can expect a Christmas present under the Xmas tree.

We are wondering what kind of gifts you wished for.

Those of you who couldn't dress it up or haven't got enough time well... no worries you will eventually get some random gift.

Either way - this year Santa Claus was very generous to soldiers defending the Bunker :-)

If you will encounter any problem feel free to put it on the Discussion panel or our server: