Buriedbornes - Dungeon RPG update for 20 December 2022

v3.9.3 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10182094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Fixed some cases where a status was not granted or an attack did not hit, the cause is now indicated.
  • Apply the volunteer translation text.
  • [PC Only] Keep the maximized state of the application at the last startup.
Adjustments
  • Adjusted the skill effects of some monsters.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that on rare occasions, attacks would not hit any enemies.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the dungeon ‘Nakama no Enmono’ from being displayed.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would not start or loading would not finish on devices with the region setting set to Thailand.
  • Fixed a bug where game data was not being retrieved properly, causing text to be blank and preventing the adventure from starting.
  • Enabled automatic error log sending for some error cases when a problem occurs.
  • Added credits.
  • Fixed some text.

