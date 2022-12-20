v3.9.3 now available!

Improvements
- Fixed some cases where a status was not granted or an attack did not hit, the cause is now indicated.
- Apply the volunteer translation text.
- [PC Only] Keep the maximized state of the application at the last startup.
Adjustments
- Adjusted the skill effects of some monsters.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that on rare occasions, attacks would not hit any enemies.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the dungeon ‘Nakama no Enmono’ from being displayed.
- Fixed an issue where the game would not start or loading would not finish on devices with the region setting set to Thailand.
- Fixed a bug where game data was not being retrieved properly, causing text to be blank and preventing the adventure from starting.
- Enabled automatic error log sending for some error cases when a problem occurs.
- Added credits.
- Fixed some text.
Changed files in this update