Prose & Codes update for 20 December 2022

8 New Ciphers + Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Today's small patch contains:

  • 8 new ciphers! (one per genre)
  • fixed the cipher count text wrap issue on the profiles screen
  • updated Adventure quote #4

Happy solving!

