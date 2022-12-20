8 New Ciphers + Patch

Hello everyone! Today's small patch contains:
- 8 new ciphers! (one per genre)
- fixed the cipher count text wrap issue on the profiles screen
- updated Adventure quote #4
Happy solving!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone! Today's small patch contains:
Happy solving!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update