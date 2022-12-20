 Skip to content

Melatonin update for 20 December 2022

Adds "perfects only" setting (221219) (Windows)

Melatonin update for 20 December 2022

Adds "perfects only" setting (221219) (Windows)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adds a "perfects only" setting that can be enabled under "gameplay". This will restart the level anytime you get an early, late, or miss when you're going for a perfect score.

