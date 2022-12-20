Bug fixes and general adjustments.

-Decreased the speed of the chaser in the tunnel level and now the door will close automatically when entering the room.
-Models are changed and textures are adjusted.
-Fixed the bug that allowed you to climb on tall objects like cars.
-Fixed some spelling errors.
-Fixed bug that allowed you to stand on dead enemies.
-Some animations are modified.
-Adjusted ambient occlusion so that objects such as characters do not disappear.
-Light sources are added to highlight key objects.
-Fixed the bug where Allison would not follow you through the ventilation ducts.
- Changes in lighting and post-processing of some scenarios.
