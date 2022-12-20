 Skip to content

Unbearable update for 20 December 2022

Bug fixes and general adjustments.

Build 10180959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Decreased the speed of the chaser in the tunnel level and now the door will close automatically when entering the room.

-Models are changed and textures are adjusted.

-Fixed the bug that allowed you to climb on tall objects like cars.

-Fixed some spelling errors.

-Fixed bug that allowed you to stand on dead enemies.

-Some animations are modified.

-Adjusted ambient occlusion so that objects such as characters do not disappear.

-Light sources are added to highlight key objects.

-Fixed the bug where Allison would not follow you through the ventilation ducts.

  • Changes in lighting and post-processing of some scenarios.

