Project Downfall 1.0.2. Christmas Special is now live!

**Greetings Crimson Community,

**

The 1.0.2. update just dropped with an all new level with a randomised layout. No 2 runs will be the same. Are you up for the challenge?

The new level will substitute the original Going Deep level unlock. Going Deep is now available from the start of the game. If you have already previously unlocked Going Deep in Azur Plaza, Proving Grounds will be playable from the mamebox in the apartment from the getgo.

That's not all...

The Christmas content is now a go! Meaning all sorts of goodies will be showing up in the game throughout the holidays. Be it either snow falling in Cloudbreakheights, to a special gift under the Christmas tree, or possibly even... a free ecoin? Don't miss out and get back to Crimson Tide for an all round fun, albeit gory time!

The Soundtrack is still being worked on (due to the game being significantly larger than originally planned there is bit more work here) and is expected to arrive early 2023, most likely till mid January.

Other notable changes of 1.0.2 include:

-101 SD added condition unlocks for Goign deep (updated and blocked for demo)

-default HDR changed from full to medium

-fixed audio mixed door docs office

-fixed chat shops distance (Thanks: Red Twister)

-tengu legacy chainlink removed

-start screen fixed titan prog phone call ring audio event for varied olga states

-providence updated purchased elevator atsil.

-fixed gate unlock azur dark secrets (thanks: DCX)

-fixed purchases multi nitro in ashton and azur plaza (thanks: DCX)

-changelog update

-improved cop hearing gunshot area azur plaza

-package free fixed missing exits and OC, holes in mesh etc

-blowhard improved final gate unlock

-bazaar blocked holes

-paintings doc unified style

-videogame lsit updated for new uno game unlocks logic

So that is it for this one. Have a great, safe Christmas and let the good vibes carry on to 2023!

Cheers,

The Downfall Team,

Mike, Dawid