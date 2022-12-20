 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HammerHelm update for 20 December 2022

Build 1.9.13 - Combat Balance

Share · View all patches · Build 10180740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's build includes some additional balances to combat.

  • Modified the hit points calculations for monsters to reduce the difference in hit points between purple health bar monsters and regular red health bar monsters.
  • Updated the skeletons in the Orc Quest to use the new hit point system from the previous update. They should require less hits to kill now.
  • Fixed a bug that caused weapon hits to do less damage than the number stated in the weapon mouse over text.

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@hammerhelm.com
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuperSixStudios

Changed files in this update

HammerHelm Content Depot 664001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link