Build 1.9.13 - Combat Balance

Today's build includes some additional balances to combat.
- Modified the hit points calculations for monsters to reduce the difference in hit points between purple health bar monsters and regular red health bar monsters.
- Updated the skeletons in the Orc Quest to use the new hit point system from the previous update. They should require less hits to kill now.
- Fixed a bug that caused weapon hits to do less damage than the number stated in the weapon mouse over text.
-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@hammerhelm.com
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuperSixStudios
