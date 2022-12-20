- Camera Speed rotation in "Smooth" mode accelerated (slider soon available in options)
- Backpack fixed
- Haptic Feedback Digicode
- Grab Point Improved on props.
- AI in chapter 3.1 Fixed
- Some Minor update
BAD DREAMS update for 20 December 2022
Patch Day Tree
Patchnotes via Steam Community
