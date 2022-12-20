 Skip to content

BAD DREAMS update for 20 December 2022

Patch Day Tree

Patchnotes
  • Camera Speed rotation in "Smooth" mode accelerated (slider soon available in options)
  • Backpack fixed
  • Haptic Feedback Digicode
  • Grab Point Improved on props.
  • AI in chapter 3.1 Fixed
  • Some Minor update

