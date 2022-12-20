- Added Gaan Telet tease, muted rainbow.
- Attempt to fix daily demo startup scene.
- Fix DailyRunUI not showing.
- Fix leaderboard + exit buttons.
- Fix sorcerers having additional exp prediction on mana shield hits.
- Fix phantom exp prediction sometimes occurring after an enemy kill.
- AvatarMimic assets, at last!
- Proper dynamic CHN text support.
- Fix some unlocalized text.
- Fixed issue with Volschenk not using response lines.
- Fixed frost root using the mana potion graphic.
- Fix find Dracul subdungeon crash.
- Fix Dracul altar spawning incorrectly.
- Fix issues with some stairs not being removed from the grid correctly during set-piece events.
- Don't immediately send the player into the create new kingdom flow if they have no saves when the game loads up.
Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 20 December 2022
Changelog 2022-12-20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
