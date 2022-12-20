 Skip to content

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 20 December 2022

Changelog 2022-12-20

Share · View all patches · Build 10180617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Gaan Telet tease, muted rainbow.
  • Attempt to fix daily demo startup scene.
  • Fix DailyRunUI not showing.
  • Fix leaderboard + exit buttons.
  • Fix sorcerers having additional exp prediction on mana shield hits.
  • Fix phantom exp prediction sometimes occurring after an enemy kill.
  • AvatarMimic assets, at last!
  • Proper dynamic CHN text support.
  • Fix some unlocalized text.
  • Fixed issue with Volschenk not using response lines.
  • Fixed frost root using the mana potion graphic.
  • Fix find Dracul subdungeon crash.
  • Fix Dracul altar spawning incorrectly.
  • Fix issues with some stairs not being removed from the grid correctly during set-piece events.
  • Don't immediately send the player into the create new kingdom flow if they have no saves when the game loads up.

