Update 1.063

New Features and Improvements
- Scenario games can have up to 7 AI
- Significant optimizations for larger maps and many units
- Units collide with other units and buildings
- Carts show the model of the their most carried resource
- Improved the siege ram model
Corrections and Fixes
- Many corrections and improvements to the AI's logic
- AI attempted to capture domestic animals, constructs, and buildings already captured by their allies
- The difficulty of Journey AI enemies was not as intended in some cases
- Changing the game speed affected camera pan, zoom, and auto move speeds
- Humans sometimes would not switch to their assigned set weapon to fight if carrying a tool
- Units could be stuck when moving around obstacles
- Humans gathering resources sometimes went unnecessarily far from stockpiles
- After partially disassembling a building, that building's graphics showed as built
- The predicted gain of ore and stone from mines was wrong
- Horses and oxen pulling a large cart clipped into their destination building
- Messages made too much paper noise
- After loading the game, buildings captured by the enemies from allies were not visible
- Objects could be missing shadows in rare cases
- Defensive ranged warriors indicated they were attacking when the enemy was out of range
- Captured enemy woodcrafts could have duplicate construct buttons in rare cases
- Humans attacking with a sword two-handed used the wrong animations
- The attack speed of units could be slower than intended
- Dogs did not attack the first enemy they reached in melee
- Humans firing a bow from a wall used the wrong animation and the bow model was not shown
- Warriors could become stuck trying to burn a stone fortification in some cases
- The health bar over wooden wall sections did not show the burn progress
- Various fixes to large cart and pulling horses and oxen positioning and animations
- Rivers could turn too sharply
- Tweaked the scaling of resource spawns with map size to better match their density at the default map size
- Fixed various minor UI alignment issues
- Catapult and trebuchets moved back too far when their target was within their minimum range
- Fixed the behavior of ranged warriors when skirmishing and using 'Parthian Shot'
Balance
- Significantly increased the combat effectiveness of wild animals and dogs
- Reduced melee attack speed
- Added a short cooldown to blocking melee attacks
- Burned wooden fortifications have their foundations destroyed
- Increased the research time of many technologies, especially metallurgy techs
- Humans plant crops at a farm slower without the 'Plow' tech or a helper horse or ox
- A crop farm can have only one helper horse or ox, but the animal does not count towards the total limit of 8 human workers
- Reduced food consumed at the highest rations
- Ore rocks and mines contain slightly more ore, and ore is gathered slightly faster
- Smelters require less stone to make bronze and steel
- Smelters run slightly faster
UI/UX
- Added simple world icons for units and buildings
- Added new category icons for ranged and unarmed warriors
- The camera can be moved and zoomed while the game is paused
- The Save and Load UI displays information about the player and AI in the game color
- The Unit->Items tab is hidden when only siege weapons, horses, and farm animals are selected
- The Unit->Carried tab is hidden when only siege weapons and farm animals are selected
- The end game stats screen shows team numbers and colors
- The cursor does not change to a shield over owned or friendly units or buildings if no owned units are selected
