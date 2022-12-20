 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 20 December 2022

Update 1.063

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Scenario games can have up to 7 AI
  • Significant optimizations for larger maps and many units
  • Units collide with other units and buildings
  • Carts show the model of the their most carried resource
  • Improved the siege ram model

Corrections and Fixes

  • Many corrections and improvements to the AI's logic
  • AI attempted to capture domestic animals, constructs, and buildings already captured by their allies
  • The difficulty of Journey AI enemies was not as intended in some cases
  • Changing the game speed affected camera pan, zoom, and auto move speeds
  • Humans sometimes would not switch to their assigned set weapon to fight if carrying a tool
  • Units could be stuck when moving around obstacles
  • Humans gathering resources sometimes went unnecessarily far from stockpiles
  • After partially disassembling a building, that building's graphics showed as built
  • The predicted gain of ore and stone from mines was wrong
  • Horses and oxen pulling a large cart clipped into their destination building
  • Messages made too much paper noise
  • After loading the game, buildings captured by the enemies from allies were not visible
  • Objects could be missing shadows in rare cases
  • Defensive ranged warriors indicated they were attacking when the enemy was out of range
  • Captured enemy woodcrafts could have duplicate construct buttons in rare cases
  • Humans attacking with a sword two-handed used the wrong animations
  • The attack speed of units could be slower than intended
  • Dogs did not attack the first enemy they reached in melee
  • Humans firing a bow from a wall used the wrong animation and the bow model was not shown
  • Warriors could become stuck trying to burn a stone fortification in some cases
  • The health bar over wooden wall sections did not show the burn progress
  • Various fixes to large cart and pulling horses and oxen positioning and animations
  • Rivers could turn too sharply
  • Tweaked the scaling of resource spawns with map size to better match their density at the default map size
  • Fixed various minor UI alignment issues
  • Catapult and trebuchets moved back too far when their target was within their minimum range
  • Fixed the behavior of ranged warriors when skirmishing and using 'Parthian Shot'

Balance

  • Significantly increased the combat effectiveness of wild animals and dogs
  • Reduced melee attack speed
  • Added a short cooldown to blocking melee attacks
  • Burned wooden fortifications have their foundations destroyed
  • Increased the research time of many technologies, especially metallurgy techs
  • Humans plant crops at a farm slower without the 'Plow' tech or a helper horse or ox
  • A crop farm can have only one helper horse or ox, but the animal does not count towards the total limit of 8 human workers
  • Reduced food consumed at the highest rations
  • Ore rocks and mines contain slightly more ore, and ore is gathered slightly faster
  • Smelters require less stone to make bronze and steel
  • Smelters run slightly faster

UI/UX

  • Added simple world icons for units and buildings
  • Added new category icons for ranged and unarmed warriors
  • The camera can be moved and zoomed while the game is paused
  • The Save and Load UI displays information about the player and AI in the game color
  • The Unit->Items tab is hidden when only siege weapons, horses, and farm animals are selected
  • The Unit->Carried tab is hidden when only siege weapons and farm animals are selected
  • The end game stats screen shows team numbers and colors
  • The cursor does not change to a shield over owned or friendly units or buildings if no owned units are selected

Changed files in this update

