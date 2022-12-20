 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 20 December 2022

Second Quick Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10180527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix with the Child Climbing not triggering when shooting the Red Children.
Fix To some Tutorials.
Polished Child selection so won’t select children information using RB or Middle Mouse Button.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2227411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link